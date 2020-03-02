GREENSBURG — The IHSAA boys basketball state tournament begins on Tuesday night with the South Decatur Cougars meeting the South Ripley Raiders at North Decatur.
The game will be the second meeting between the Cougars and Raiders this season.
On Dec. 21 the two met at South Ripley, with the Cougars pulling off a 76-75 overtime victory.
The two programs have surprisingly never met in tournament play, but have played each other 25 times in the last 35 years. The Raiders hold a 21-4 advantage in those 25 games.
For Tuesday night, computer projections and expert opinions have the Cougars favored to win the meeting by five points.
The winner will play again on Friday in the semi-finals against Triton Central.
