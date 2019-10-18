CAMBRIDGE CITY — With momentum on the line heading into sectional play, the South Decatur Cougars took down the Cambridge City Lincoln Golden Eagles.
The Cougars were the first on the board with a 35 yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Gatewood to Zach Luttel. A converted 2-point conversion put the Cougars up 8-0 heading into the second quarter.
It did not take long for the Cougars to pull further ahead, as Gatewood scored from 3 yards out on a quarterback keeper with 8:56 remaining in the second quarter.
Quickly, the Golden Eagles fired back with a 45 yard run to draw back with nine points.
The Cougars held a 15-6 lead at half.
Cambridge City Lincoln settled into their game and used their home field advantage to not only crawl back into the game, but pull ahead in the third quarter.
Nick Kinker became the fifth different Charger to score in the fourth quarter.
With a quarter to play, the Cougars faced a 20-15 deficit.
With two scores from Clayton McNealy from 15 yards out and five yards out, the Cougars were able to do just enough to hold on to a one point victory.
McNealy’s five yard score with 3:45 remaining and the Cougars defensive stand to end the game, gave the Cougars a 4-5 season record.
The Cougars travel to Tri High School next Friday night to open the state tournament.
