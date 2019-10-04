WESTPORT -- After falling behind early last week against Eastern Hancock to the tone of 48-0, the South Decatur Cougars came out with much more passion and drive this week against the Switzerland County Pacers.
The passion and drive took the Cougars to victory by a score of 18-6.
The incoming Pacers entered the week with only one loss on the season, but the record did not intimidate the Cougars, who scored on their opening drive of the game.
Clayton McNealy scored on a two yard rush, giving the Cougars the early lead through the first quarter.
The Pacers finally put points on the board in the second quarter to tie the game, but the tie did not hold for long.
McNealy returned the answering kickoff back 93 yards to put the Cougars back ahead 12-6. They took that lead into the halftime break.
The two teams stayed strong in the third quarter, putting the Cougars in the drivers seat heading into the final quarter of the game.
South Decatur took a commanding lead on a Wyatt Gatewood touchdown.
Up two scores, the Cougars made a third stand of the game with the Pacers in the red zone and took over possession with 3:52 remaining.
The Cougars were able to run out the clock and move to 3-4 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.