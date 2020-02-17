HANOVER – The South Decatur Cougars (19-2) were handed their second loss of the season on Saturday when they traveled to Southwestern (Hanover).
In front of their home crowd, the Rebels came out fast and never looked back against the Cougars. The Rebels won 81-69.
With senior leader Foster Mefford having another impressive night at 40 points, the Cougars could not overcome the odds.
In the fourth quarter, the Rebels led by as many as 24, before the Cougars cut into the lead toward the end of the night.
Dominic Walters led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points.
