EDINBURGH — The South Decatur Lady Cougars played in a pair of games on Friday at the Edinburgh Holiday Tournament.
In the first game of the day, the Lady Cougars met the hosting Class A No. 11 ranked Lady Lancers and were defeated 74-45.
Lana Bell led the way in scoring for the Cougars with 21 points.
Loryn Pate scored 14 points and Megan Manlief scored seven points in the tournament opener.
With the loss, the Cougars slipped into the consolation bracket and played Indianapolis Lutheran at 6 p.m.
Against the Saints, the Cougars had much more success, winning 50-32.
Again it was Bell leading the way. This time she scored 19 points.
On Saturday, the Cougars will play in the fifth place game at Noon against Jac-Cen-Del.
