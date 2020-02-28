WESTPORT — A wild ride of a season came to a close for the South Decatur Cougars (21-2) on Friday night with another victory.
Celebrating senior night, the Cougars pulled off a 109-47 win over the Knightstown Panthers.
The win, which also equaled head coach Kendall Wildey’s 200th career win, matched the school record for wins in a season for South Decatur at 21.
Lane Lauderbaugh and Hunter Johnson each scored 32 points in the offensive explosion by the Cougars. Dominic Walters and Brogan Howard each scored 10 points to join them in double figures.
Prior to the varsity contest, South Decatur’s senior players were recognized.
Brogan Howard plans to attend Manchester University.
Grant Owens will attend Indiana State University to study Exercise Science.
Dominic Walters is currently undecided but will continue to further basketball career. He has multiple offers on the table.
Zach Luttel plans to attend college to become a teacher eventually a coach.
Conner Bower will be attending the University of Cincinnati to study Civil Engineering and Business Administration.
The postseason begins on Tuesday for the Cougars in the North Decatur Sectional. The Cougars will play South Ripley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.