GREENSBURG — Eyes throughout the state have found the South Decatur Cougars.
The 10-0 Cougars are currently ranked No. 6 in Class 2A and the team leads the state in scoring with 90.7. Regardless of class, the Cougars are the leading scoring team in the state by nearly eight points per game more than second place Kouts High School.
Discovered by website creator and former journalist John Harrell, the Cougars are in the search of being just the third team in the past 25 years of Indiana High School boys basketball to average more than 90 points per game over the course of a whole season.
Only Evansville Reitz (92.16 in 2015) and Peru (91.32 in 1999) have averaged over 90 throughout a full boys season in the past 25 years.
En route to the 90.7 points per game and their ten game win streak, the Cougars have need four players averaging double figures per game.
Dominic Walters leads the team in scoring with 23.7 points per game and 8.8 assists per game.
Lane Lauderbaugh is averaging 21.8 points per game to go with his team high 12 rebounds per game.
Hunter Johnson (19.4 points per game) and Tyler Sporleder (10.9 points per game) are also averaging double figures.
As a team, the Cougars are 35 percent from behind the arc, 78 percent from the free throw line and 52 percent from inside the arc.
Up next for the Cougars are the Southwestern (Hanover) Rebels on Friday night and the Medora Hornets on Saturday.
