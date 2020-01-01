SOUTHPORT — Last Saturday was a busy day for multiple local teams.
The Greensburg girls basketball team played, and won, two games at Southport to claim the tournament title.
The Greensburg boys basketball team played two games, after playing one on Friday, at the Bob Wettig Tournament in Richmond.
Finally, the South Decatur Cougars claimed the Edinburgh Tournament title with another high scoring thriller on Saturday.
Lady Pirates
Greensburg’s first game saw the Lady Pirates take on the host Southport Cardinals where they defeated the Cardinals 56-43.
Micha Morrison buried four 3-pointers in the game to lead the Pirates with 18 points.
Melina Wilkison (15) and Aliyah Evans (13) joined her in double figures.
Evans also pulled down 10 rebounds.
In the championship game the Pirates took on New Palestine.
The Pirates needed overtime and a big run late to nab the game away from the Dragons, 68-59.
This time, Wilkison led the team with 18 points while Exans and Micha Morrison had 16.
Cougars
On Friday, the South Decatur Cougars handled the North White Vikings and the Hagerstown Tigers by combining to score 208 points in the two games.
Agaisnt the Vikings, the Cougars won 93-86 and were led in scoring by Dominic Walters with 35 points.
Evan Wullenweber chipped in 20 points while Lane Lauderbaugh and Zach Luttel scored 10 each.
In the evening semi-final game, the Cougars defeated Hagerstown 115-105.
Lauderbaugh dropped 39 points and Hunter Johnson scored 31 in this game to pace the Cougars.
Walters added 26 points.
The victories advanced the Cougars into Saturday’s championship game against familiar foe in Jac-Cen-Del.
The Cougars claimed the holiday tournament title with a 94-66 win over the Eagles.
Johnson (27), Lauderbaugh (26), Tyler Sporleder (15) and Walters (12) all reached double figures in the game.
South Decatur is now 10-0 on the season and ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.
Pirates
The Greensburg Boys Basketball team participated in the Bob Wettig Tournament in Richmond this past weekend.
Friday afternoon the team defeated Portage 79-56, setting up a clash with powerhouse Bloomington South on Saturday.
Against the Panthers, the Pirates were defeated 75 – 48. This place the Pirates in the third place game.
In the third place game, the Pirates met the hosting Richmond Red Devils.
After falling behind by double figures as late as the third quarter, the Pirates battled back using stiff defense to send the game into overtime.
The extra four minutes was not enough though and neither was the four minutes after that as the Red Devils and Pirates battled into a third overtime.
There, the Pirates used a clutch shot from Andrew Welage to steal the victory and the third place finish, 78-76.
Only four Pirates combined to score all 78 points. Leading the Pirates in scoring was Andrew Welage with 29 points. Lane Sparks followed up with 24 points, Miles Wilkison had 19 points and Colin Comer scored six.
