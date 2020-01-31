HOPE – The Jets could not take the pressure.
South Decatur brought their pressure and pace to Hauser High School on Thursday night, where they bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 91-58 victory.
The Cougars pulled ahead early by forcing the Jets to turn the ball over 11 times in the first quarter, while holding the Jets to 10 points scoring.
While the Jets struggled to simply hold possession of the ball, the Cougars shots could not be stopped unless the Jets fouled – which they did a lot.
The Cougars went to the line 21 times in the first half.
At the half, the Cougars led 64-31.
The Jets committed 21 turnovers in the first half alone.
After their first half struggles, the Jets appeared tired and frustrated.
Jets center Trey Johnson fouled out of the game with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter then picked up a technical foul following the personal foul. This set up a chain of scoring by the Cougars that pushed the lead to as many as 38.
South took an 82-50 lead into the fourth quarter.
With 10 varsity players on the roster and senior Zach Luttel missing the game to injury, the Cougars were forced to play with one starter on the court through the fourth quarter.
Still, the Cougars took their foot off the gas to coast to the finish line.
Lane Lauderbaugh and Hunter Johnson each hit the 30-point mark in just three quarters of play.
Lauderbaugh finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson finished with 30 points and seven rebounds.
Dominic Walters led the team with eight assists.
Evan Wullenweber hit four 3-pointers to join Lauderbaugh and Johnson in double figures with 14 points.
By the end of the night, the two teams combined to shoot 64 free throws.
The Jets turned the ball over 33 times.
The Cougars came away with a total of 21 steals. Lauderbaugh led the way with six steals.
Up next, the Cougars host Triton Central on Saturday night.
