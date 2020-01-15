WESTPORT -- The South Decatur Cougars basketball teams pulled off a monumental sweep of the Medora Hornets on Monday night in a double header at South.
In the 6 p.m. game the Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Hornets 75-19.
The Lady Cougars ran out to a 25-9 lead in the first quarter and a 49-11 lead at the halftime break.
In the second half, with the win securly in place, the Lady Cougars slupped back into a zone defense and looked to shut down as many field goal attempts as possible of the Lady Hornets.
Offensively, the Lady Cougars looked for only lay-ups, challenging themselves to get the ball into the paint with ball movement.
With the more methodical approach, the Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Hornets 26-8 in the second haf.
Lana Bell was the leading scorer and rebounder with 24 and nine for the Lady Cougars.
Loryn Pate added 16 points and eight rebounds.
The team shot 34-67 from the court and 7-10 from the free throw line.
Katie Gasper and Pate each had three assists to lead the team. Bell and Mary Gasper's five steals each led the team to a total of 17 steals.
The Lady Cougars turned the ball over just seven times.
In the closer of the double header, the Cougars defeated the Medora boys team, 107-43.
Within the first four minutes of the game, the Cougars had already broken the quarter century mark. By the end end of the first quarter the Cougars had 36 points and were pacing for their first ever 150 point game.
By the half, the Cougars were in a platoon swap plan in which starters and bench players were being used together to get more familiarity with each other with the game well in hand.
Lane Lauderbaugh led the team at half with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
In the first half, every rostered Cougar scored. They shot 24-49 as a team en route to 58 points at the break.
Knowing only one speed, the Cougars came out running in the second half, before switching back into a platoon rotation.
The varsity bench players played the entire fourth quarter, pushing the Cougars past the century mark with five minutes remaining in the game.
Lauderbaugh ended the game with a team high 24 points and 14 rebounds, but it was senior Brogan Howard that stole the show.
Howard drilled five 3-pointers in the game en route to an 18 point night. He also pulled down seven rebounds.
No Cougar scored less than three points in the game.
Tyler Sporleder finished with 17 and Hunter Johnson finished with 12 to round out double figure scorers.
