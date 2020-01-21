GREENSBURG — The Associated Press polls released on Tuesday afternoon showed what most expected to see.
The South Decatur Cougars (13-0) moved up the polls to No. 3 in Class 2A, receiving two first place votes.
The Greensburg Pirates (12-2) moved up to a tie for fifth place in Class 3A.
This sets up a top five clash on Saturday night at Greensburg between the two teams.
In girls basketball, the Greensburg Lady Pirates loss to Columbus East caused a drop in the poll. The team is now ranked No. 11 by the ICGSA.
