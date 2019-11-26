SEYMOUR — Warning!
The Cougars are on the loose — and they are fast.
On Tuesday night, the South Decatur Cougars began the season like a Cougar on the hunt by defeating the Trinity Lutheran Cougars on the road, 84-72.
South Decatur came out hot, dropping 50 points in the first half. With smothering press defense, strong shooting and speed, the team pulled ahead by 23 points before the halftime break.
Lane Lauderbaugh dropped 16 points in the first half, with Dominic Walters scoring 13 points and dishing out eight dimes.
Trinity Lutheran fought back into the game in the second half, cutting the lead down to as few as eight points thanks to South Decatur foul trouble, but clutch free throws nearing the end of the game sealed the win for the Cougars from South.
Walters finished the game with a game high 33 points and nine assists. He also led the team with three steals.
Lauderbaugh scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Hunter Johnson’s six poins, Tyler Sporleder’s eight points, Evan Wullenweber’s six points, Grant Owens’ five points and Chase Boswell’s four points rounded out the scoring.
South Decatur is back in action on Saturday at Oldenburg Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.