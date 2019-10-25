WESTPORT — The South Decatur Lady Cougars held their end of year awards banquet on Thursday night.
Award winners were: Brook Somers Varsity Mental Attitude, Sophie Bushhorn JV Most Improved, Kalie Fry Varsity MVP, Megan Manlief JV MVP, Savannah Bushhorn Varsity Most Improved, Alli Nobbe JV Mental Attitude, 7th grade Mental Attitude Makayla Somers, Most Improved Morgan Reatherford, 8th grade Mental Attitude Molly Eden, and Most Improved Grace Ogle and Brianna Smith.
