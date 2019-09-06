The South Decatur Lady Cougars were defeated Tuesday night at South Dearborn in three set 25-18, 30-28, 25-23.
Stats were spread fairly evenly for the Cougars.
Lana Bell was on fire while serving, getting seven aces. She also had four kills.
Brook Somers was the team leader in kills with six. She had three solo blocks and a block assist in the match as well.
Savannah Bushhorn and Loryn Pate each finished with five kills.
Megan Manlief and Kalie Fry also had a kill in the match.
Fry served three aces as well and led the team with 14 digs.
Ali Jameson had a team high eight assists.
