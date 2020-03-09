South Decatur: Lane Lauderbaugh 10-18 5-8 26, Hunter Johnson 5-10 8-9 18, Tyler Sporleder 6-10 2-2 18, Dominic Walters 5-12 2-2 14, Chase Boswell 1-2 2-3 4, Conner Bower 1-2 0-0 2, Evan Wullenweber 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 27-56 19-24 82.
North Decatur: Trey Nobbe 7-14 0-2 17, Garrett Wood 5-14 0-0 13, Craig Adams 4-13 3-4 13, Elijah Hoeing 4-5 0-0 10, Sean Means 2-6 2-2 6, Westin Swango 2-4 0-0 4, Brandon Borgman 1-6 0-0 2, Andrew Holloway 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Gauck 0-1 0-0 0, Cody Wolter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-65 5-8 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.