South Decatur: Lane Lauderbaugh 12-19 7-10 31, Hunter Johnson 9-17 9-12 30, Evan Wullenweber 4-8 2-2 14, Dominic Walters 1-7 6-8 8, Tyler Sporleder 2-8 0-0 4, Chase Boswell 1-4 2-6 4, Brogan Howard 0-3 0-2 0, Conner Bower 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 29-68 26-40 91.
Halftime score: South Decatur 61, Hauser 34. Rebounds: 39 (Lauderbaugh 10, Johnson 7, Grant Owens 5, Walters 4, Sporleder 4, Wullenweber 3, Bower 3, Howard 2, Boswell 1). Assists: 21 (Walters 8, Johnson 4, Lauderbaugh 3, Sporleder 3, Boswell 2, Howard 1). Steals: 21 (Lauderbaugh 6, Walters 5, Johnson 3, Sporleder 3, Wullenweber 3, Owens 1). Turnover: 14.
