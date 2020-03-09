GREENSBURG — The South Decatur Cougars continued their school record breaking season on Saturday night by winning their first sectional title in boys basketball since 2008 with their third win of the season over cross-county rival North Decatur 82-65.
The sectional win is the Cougars fifth in program history and the first in Class 2A.
The Cougars jumped ahead early and did not look back against the Chargers.
In the first four minutes of the game, Cougars starter Tyler Sporleder had 10 points as the Cougars shot 8-11.
Meanwhile, the Chargers struggled to find a rhythm early on shooting 2-12.
The early advantage was enough for the Cougars to pull far enough ahead that the Chargers were unable to overcome like the night before.
The Cougars built a 19 point halftime lead, that diminished down to 11 and grew to as many as 24 as the game continued in the second half.
With another double-double, Lane Lauderbaugh was named Most Outstanding Player of the Sectional. He finished the championship game with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He also came away with five steals.
Hunter Johnson and Sporleder each scored 18 points.
Dominic Walters had 14 points to go with his team high five assists.
For the Chargers, Trey Nobbe led the way with 17 points. Garrett Wood and Craig Adams each scored 13.
Adams, Nobbe and Sean Means were named to the All-Sectional team.
The Cougars season will continue on Saturday at the Greenfield Central Regional against Covenant Christian (Indianapolis).
In three of the Cougars four previous trips to the regional round, the team has won the morning game to advance to the regional finals, however the program has never won both games and secured a regional title.
Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the GCHS gym that holds 4,620 people.
Following the Cougars vs. Warriors game, the Parke Heritage Wolves will meet the No. 1 ranked Shenandoah Raiders.
The winners will meet at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
