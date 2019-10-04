The South Decatur Cougars hosted and defeated the Rising Sun Shiners on Thursday night, 25-21, 25-16, 16-25, 25-23.
Lana Bell came away from the match with a team high 13 kills, followed by Brook Somers with 10.
Loryn Pate contributed eight kills.
The Cougars combined for nine aces. Lily Rigby, Kalie Fry, Bell and Ali Jameson each had two and Megan Manlief had a single ace.
Jameson and Whitnye Burton combined for 23 of the teams 26 assists.
The team celebrated their annual Dig Pink Night for breast cancer awareness at the game. They raised $655 for the Pink Ribbon Fund at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
