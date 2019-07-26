From qualifying onward, it was evident Tyler Courtney had a fast car. He turned the fastest qualifying lap and aced his heat.
But could Courtney bump-and-grind his way to the front of the field in the feature? He could ... with a brave save mixed in for good measure.
Courtney, who started the feature in the sixth spot, moved through the field. He nearly lost control of his car in a fight with leader Justin Grant, but held it together and won the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track.
It was Courtney’s third career win at the Action Track after he won twice in 2018. Courtney nearly came to grief twice in the middle of the race while battling Grant. Included was one moment where his race likely flashed in front of his eyes.
The drama came with 14 laps to go, after a restart following the second yellow flag of the feature. Courtney got past Grant — who had led all but one lap to that point — exiting Turn 2. Grant re-passed Courtney going into Turn 3.
The two touched exiting Turn 4 and Grant maintained the lead, but that was just the beginning.
Entering Turn 1, trying to set up Grant again, Courtney hit the depression that’s located on the low side of Turn 1. His car biked (got on two wheels) and nearly hit the outside wall, but Courtney saved it and kept going.
That save was the move of the race in the final reckoning.
“I hit the hole and I about flipped over. I saved it and we were lucky to get a caution that got me re-grouped and calmed me back down a bit,” Courtney said.
That was the matter-of-fact description from Courtney, nicknamed “Sunshine” by his fans, but what was going through his mind as he nearly lost it?
“I was thinking, ‘Save it! Save it! Try not to flip this thing!’ If I had hurt something? Finish the best I can,” Courtney said.
Courtney never fell out of second place, but when he slowed, the rest of the field slowed behind him as the race leaders were mixed in amongst lapped cars.
Chase Stockon, running fifth at the time, could not avoid trouble as went high to the outside wall. It brought out the third yellow of the race, saving Courtney. Stockon – a former Sullivan resident who now lives in Fort Branch - would continue and ultimately finish ninth.
The next restart was less eventful as Grant held off Courtney easily. Jason McDougal brought out a yellow with nine laps left and that gave Courtney the chance to get in front.
Courtney chose a low line, used a sling-shot move, and eventually got past Grant in Turn 4. Once past Grant? Courtney pulled away for the victory. Courtney won by 4.093 seconds.
“We were pretty good everywhere. It was a little rough on the bottom so we had to be careful, but once we got going there? I knew he’d be blocking and I could get him on the outside,” Courtney said. “I felt like we were the fastest car, I just had to stop making mistakes. Once we got to the lead, I could run my own race and not worry about anybody. I knew I was fast enough to pull away.”
The only incidents in the feature involved Tom Harris, who hit the inside of the front straightaway wall two laps into the race. Yellows also came out for Terry Richards, Stockon and McDougal, but none were serious and no drivers were injured.
Consolation for Grant is that he stayed in the Indiana Sprint Week hunt. He’s in fourth, 33 points off first place C.J. Leary, who maintained his Indiana Sprint Week lead. He’s 14 points ahead of second-place Chris Windom and 20 ahead of third-place Brady Bacon. Courtney is in sixth.
After mostly clean qualifying and heat races, the semi-feature had two early yellows. Dakota Jackson had a seat belt malfunction just after the green flag was dropped and stopped in Turn 1. Two laps after the resumption, Jarret Andretti caught the rear right wheel of Justin Smith and caromed into the wall in Turn 3. He was unhurt.
On the restart, McDougal passed two cars and pulled away from the win. The best battle was for sixth place – the final transfer spot – between Terry Richards and Dakota Jackson. They were side-by-side for several laps before Richards got the upper hand.
The heat races were contested largely without incident. Courtney took the lead of the first heat on Lap 4 and pulled away for the win. Leary, also the USAC points leader, did the same in the second heat, taking the lead on Lap 5 before he pulled away. Kevin Thomas Jr. saved the drama for the final lap as he passed Brody Roa to take the win.
The only yellow flag of the heats occurred in the fourth and final heat. Dustin Christie spun without contact in Turn 1 after Lap 1. Bacon had already taken the lead in the heat and pulled away for an easy victory.
Roa spun in qualifying. His car made minimal contact with the wall between Turns 3 and 4 and he was able to drive off the track. Courtney put down an early time of 20.329 seconds and it held up as the quickest lap.
Courtney was asked what makes him so quick at the Action Track?
“I’ve watched a lot of laps here as a crew guy. I have a lot of laps here, this being my sixth year, and these half-miles are what I like. It’s straight and high-speed and it kind of fits my style,” Courtney said.
Among local drivers, Terre Haute’s Brandon Mattox finished third in his heat to qualify for the feature and finished 15th in the main event. Brazil’s Dickie Gaines finished sixth in his heat and transferred to the semi-feature where he finished eighth.
The UMP modified race was won by Tyler Weiss, who led flag-to-flag. Brazil’s Tyler Loughmiller finished fifth, Terre Haute’s Kenny Carmichael Sr. was eighth. Terre Haute’s Daren Krockenberger spun on Lap 6 and finished 10th.
Indiana Sprint Week continues tonight at Bloomington before it concludes at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Saturday.
