Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) biologists are tagging black crappie at West Boggs Lake near Loogootee in Martin and Daviess Counties. The tagging is for a study to help DNR learn more about angler harvest at the lake.
More than 550 fish measuring at least 7 inches have been tagged so far. The ultimate goal is tagging more than 1,000 by early spring. Anglers can help with the tagging study by following the steps below:
—Inspect all caught crappie and look for the presence of a tag. Fish are tagged with a yellow spaghetti tag near the dorsal fin. When tags have been in the water for a period of time algae begins to attach and may result in the tag appearing brown or black. Please look closely.
—Remove the tags from all fish caught, using a knife or scissors, and place the tags into the return envelopes. Return envelopes are located at the West Boggs Lake gatehouse, with the DNR creel clerk or in tag return boxes located near the boat ramp. If multiple tagged fish are caught, place the tag from each fish into a separate envelope. Tagged fish do not have to be released. Anglers are encouraged to either harvest or release the fish as they normally would.
—Report the capture of a tagged fish to the DNR. Please fill out the information on the outside of the tag return envelope. Envelopes can be returned to the location where they were obtained. If you do not have a tag return envelope, please return the tag with the following information to DNR Bloomington Field Office 5596 East State Road 46 Bloomington, IN 47401:
• Date of Capture: month, day, and year of capture.
• Whether you released the fish or brought it home.
• Your name and address.
Visit wildlife.IN.gov/10192.htm to learn more about Indiana crappie fishing.
Applications For CHAP
The DNR’s Community Hunting Access Program (CHAP) is accepting applications for funding for the 2020 deer hunting season through March 31.
Parks, homeowners associations, and other land-managing entities are eligible to apply. If selected, community partners will be awarded financial assistance to help them manage a deer hunt during the regulated deer hunting seasons. This year, applicants may apply for funding up to $25,000 for the 2020 deer hunting season.
CHAP allows community partner oversight and the flexibility to determine when and where managed deer hunts occur. The program provides a practical and economical method for reducing deer numbers and balancing ecological and societal needs.
For more information and to access an application, visit on.IN.gov/dnrchap.
Learn How To Identify Trees
Learning to identify trees has been a lifetime lesson for me. My knowledge to identify trees came from years in the woods and listening to my outdoor mentors. Now, there is a great shortcut available for outdoor lovers who want to become “woods wise.” You can learn how to identify buds, bark and more during Spring Mill State Park’s winter tree identification workshop, which will be taught in two sessions.
The first session is February 13 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Lakeview Activity Center, and the second is a field session on February 15 from 9:00am to noon at the Gus Grissom Memorial. Attendance for both sessions is encouraged but not required.
Dale Weigel and Teena Ligman, retired employees from DNR’s Division of Forestry, will lead both sessions. Call 812-278-0139 to register for the sessions. Cost is $5 for each session. Make sure to dress appropriately for the weather during the outdoor sessions.
For more information on this and other upcoming events, contact Spring Mill State Park at 812-849-3534 or sbelt@dnr.IN.gov. Spring Mill State Park (on.IN.gov/springmillSP) is located at 3333 State Road 60 East, Mitchell, Indiana 47446.
Grant Brings Free Beginner Mountain Bike Program
Brown County State Park will use a $10,000 Give Adventure Grant from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF) to create a free beginner mountain bike program. The park will use the grant to purchase a fleet of mountain bikes, safety equipment and a trailer. The park will use the equipment to provide free workshops to individuals who sign up to participate. The workshops will provide attendees with beginner mountain bike skills, lessons, and the chance to hit the trail for the first time. While the workshops will be free, participants will be charged the usual gate admission fee.
A kickoff event is being planned for spring, as is an announcement of sign-up procedures for the workshops, which will be offered throughout the recreation seasons.
INRF Give Adventure Grants seek to engage youth and families across the state in an introductory exploration of natural resources and outdoor recreation. The grant encourages events and programs emphasizing interactive activities teaching outdoor skills and sustainable conservation practices.
Brown County State Park (on.IN.gov/browncountysp) is located at 1450 S.R. 46 E in Nashville, Indiana 47448.
Firewood Permits For Clifty Falls SP
The public is invited to cut certain downed trees at Clifty Falls State Park for firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. All available firewood to be cut will be located in the pool parking lot.
Permit sales are in progress and end April 5. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the park office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Permits are not available on observed state holidays. Park staff will provide permit buyers a map with areas where trees are down for cutting. Wood may be cut and removed daily between 9:00am and 3:30pm ET. Firewood cut at Clifty Falls is for personal use only and may not be sold.
Clifty Falls State Park (on.IN.gov/CliftyFallssp) park office is located at 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250. For more information, call 812-273-8885.
Readers can contact the author by e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.