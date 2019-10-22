GREENSBURG – Waldron star student-athlete Jacob James has passed away following an auto accident in Shelby County.
James was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 3200 block of E. 500 S. in Shelby County. Reports state that the vehicle left the road for an undetermined reason before striking a tree and catching fire.
The accident remains under investigation.
James, a senior at Waldron, was a star track and cross country runner, most recently finishing second in the Franklin Regional on Saturday morning.
He qualified for the state cross country meet for the first time last year, where he finished 126th place. He also qualified for his first state track championships this past spring, taking 13th in the 3200m with a time of 9:22.74.
Alpha Timing, the official timer for the IHSAA Shelbyville Semistate, tweeted on Monday that they plan to hold a moment of silence prior to Saturday’s Semistate run for James.
