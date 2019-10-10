GREENSBURG — On Saturday, the journey to the state finals begins for county cross country runners with the IHSAA cross country sectionals.
Greensburg, North Decatur and South Decatur will travel to Moores Hill course at South Dearborn for a 10 a.m. run with a berth in the regional round on the line.
Competing alongside the Pirates, Chargers and Cougars will be the hosting Knights, the Batesville Bulldogs, East Central Trojans, Jac-Cen-Del Eagles, Lawrenceburg Tigers, Milan Indians, Oldenburg Academy Twisters, Rising Sun Shiners and South Ripley Raiders.
Advancement from the sectional into the regional is for the top five teams in each the boys and the girls races.
Top 10 finishing individuals that are not on an advancing team will move on as well.
The Greensburg Pirates return to the sectional this year, a year removed from sending both teams to the regional round.
The Lady Pirates finished second in the team competition, behind Brenner Hanna’s sectional championship run. The boys team finished second as well, behind Hunter Butz fourth place finish.
The South Decatur Cougars and North Decatur Chargers each sent one boy runner to the regional last year. Trevor Newby represented the Cougars and Brandan Gearhart represented the Chargers.
There were two Lady Chargers that qualified in 2018 in Jenna Walton and Gracie Osting. Sierra Kalli represented the Lady Cougars.
All five county runners that qualified in 2018 are vying to return this year.
Franklin Community will host this year’s regional round on Saturday, October 19.
The Batesville Bulldogs are the defending sectional champions.
Admission to Saturday’s races is $5.
