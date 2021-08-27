On Aug. 18, the Indiana DNR recovered the body of a black bear north of Bristol in Elkhart County. The dead bear was found near a toll road and was in an advanced state of decomposition.
The DNR staff delivered the remains to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) at Purdue for necropsy to determine cause of death. Preliminary results revealed the bear had many fractured bones which are injuries DNR mammologist Brad Westrich says are consistent with a vehicle collision.
“It is unfortunate that for many in Elkhart County this was their first experience observing a black bear,” Westrich said. “It’s well documented that wild animals are commonly killed on roadways, and it’s a shame that Indiana’s fifth black bear in modern history met this fate.”
The DNR had not received reports of black bears in the area before finding the bear.
Hair and tissue samples will be analyzed in hope of determining where the black bear originated. It was not the same black bear as the one previously visiting southern Indiana earlier this summer. Bear reports in the region have stopped coming to Indiana DNR, and Westrich says the bear has probably moved on to Kentucky, based on confirmed sightings received from Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.
Indiana was once home to black bears. Bear populations in neighboring states are expanding, and Indiana’s forests and hills, primarily located in the southern portion of the state, are excellent habitat for black bears.
If you see a bear, report it to the DNR at on.IN.gov/largemammal. Biologists use the reports to monitor bear activity and provide recommendations for local residents.
To learn more about black bears visiting Indiana, and tips for living with black bears go to: wildlife.IN.gov/wildlife-resources/animals/black-bear/.
Patoka Lake Mourning Dove Hunts
Wildlife management staff at Patoka Lake will conduct two in-person draws for controlled mourning dove hunts on Sept. 1 and 2 at 6 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Hunter Check Station #5, located on County Road 725 South in Orange County. The draws will be for a staked position in a standard controlled dove hunt field. Approximately 15 to 20 staked positions are expected to be drawn with a maximum of two firearms per stake allowed.
Hunters are required to have the proper licenses, stamps and federal HIP number. As for ammunition, hunters may only use non-toxic shot of size 6 or smaller and must have their firearm plugged to contain only three shells at any time. Hunters will be limited to 50 shells in the field.
Shooting hours for the hunts will be from 6:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. All fields surrounding the controlled sunflower field will be subject to similar time restrictions and will be closed after 1 p.m. There will be no “standby” or refilling of shooting stations after early departures either day.
The sunflower field will be considered open and subject to regular shooting hours starting on Sept. 3. Regular shooting hours are one half-hour before sunrise to sunset through the legal season.
Hunters should contact DNR Law Enforcement at 812-837-9536 regarding specific questions about federal or state laws, statutes and rules. For other information on the controlled hunt, call Patoka Lake at 812-685-2464 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and ask for the wildlife specialist.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Monroe Lake Showcases Salt Creek Valley
Monroe Lake is hosting its first Salt Creek Valley History Week from Sunday, September 12 through Saturday, September 18. The Salt Creek Valley is the name for the area around Monroe Lake and was given the moniker because of the many salt springs in the area. The program schedule includes some activities requiring advance registration (with limited space available) and others which have no registration requirements.
Details and registration links for programs requiring advance signup are at bit.ly/scv-history-2021. Following is a list of activities by date:
- Sept. 12, “Then and Now” Challenge from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; free event, no registration required; Paynetown SRA, Campground Playground
- Sept. 12, Explore Monroe paddling trip at 5:30 p.m.; $10 per person and limited to 10 people, advance signup required, kayak rentals available; Pine Grove SRA
- Sept. 13, Underwater Cemeteries at 6:30 p.m.; free public presentation, no registration required; Lawrence County Museum of History in Bedford
- Sept. 14, Explore Monroe paddling trip at 9 a.m.; $10 per person and limited to 10 people, advance signup required, kayak rentals available; Pine Grove SRA
- Sept. 15, Friendship Baptist Church Hike at 10 a.m.; free event but limited to 15 people, advance signup required; church is located on Friendship Lane
- Sept. 16, Hughes Cemetery Tour at 10 a.m.; free event but limited to 20 people, advance signup required; Paynetown SRA
- Sept. 17, Bald Eagle Hacking Tower Hike at 10 a.m.; free event but limited to 20 people, advance signup required; Northfork Service Area
- Sept. 17, Buzzsaw Pioneer Toy from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; free event, no registration required; Paynetown SRA, Campground Playground
- Sept. 18, Marble Games from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; free event, no registration required; Paynetown SRA, Campground Playground
- Sept. 18, Southern Indiana Folk Music at 8 p.m.; free event, no registration required; Paynetown SRA Activity Center and Amphitheater
For programs at Paynetown State Recreation Area, the daily entrance fee of $7 per vehicle with Indiana license plate and $9 per vehicle with out-of-state license plate applies. Indiana State Park Annual Entrance Permits are also accepted.
Questions about Salt Creek Valley History week programming should be directed to Jill Vance, Monroe Lake’s interpretive naturalist, at jvance@dnr.IN.gov or 812-837-9967.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.