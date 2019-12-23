GREENSBURG — The basketball teams of Decatur County closed out a perfect 8-0 record as a county with a 4-0 record on Saturday night to follow up the perfect Friday night.
The South Decatur Cougars boys basketball team, North Decatur Chargers boys basketball team, Greensburg Pirates boys basketball team and Greensburg Pirates girls basketball team all won on Saturday.
The day began with the Greensburg Lady Pirates (12-1) dominating the South Ripley Lady Raiders in a matinee game, 67-31.
The Pirates used an impressive 26-0 over the course of the first and second quarters to pull ahead by 40 points early.
It was not until the fourth quarter, when the Pirates starters were benched that the Raiders finally found success on the offensive end.
Saturday night, the Cougars, Chargers and Pirates each won their games.
The Greensburg Pirates moved to 4-1 on the season with a conference win at Franklin County against the pesky Wildcats.
The Wildcats, depsite entering as hefty underdogs, were able to keep the Pirates reasonably close throughout the night, though at the end it was the Pirates prevailing 50-39.
Greensburg went without making a single 3-point field goal in the game and struggled from the free throw line to top it.
Still, junior Lane Sparks reached 21 points and Andrew Welage scored 13 to guide the Pirates to victory.
The North Decatur Chargers (2-5) were without big man Sean Means on Saturday, but still found a way to beat new sectional opponent Triton Central, 51-49.
Craig Adams led the way for the Chargers with 19 points. Trey Nobbe added 10 points and Elijah Hoeing addd 10 points.
The South Decatur Cougars (7-0) closed the night with another overtime victory against South Ripley, 76-75.
With the holiday season here, the teams will all now prepare for their holiday tournaments. Read about each of the holiday tournaments in Thursday’s Daily News.
