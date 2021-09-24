With the deer reduction zone seasons underway, the youth deer season Sept. 25-26, and the statewide archery deer season starting Oct. 1, Indiana’s Conservation Officers want to remind hunters to stay safe.
The various deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31, 2022. It is estimated more than 300,000 people will participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during the span of seasons.
The most common injuries during deer seasons are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms. Hunters should follow the safety tips listed below when hunting from an elevated position:
Before the hunt:
• Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.
• Check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue, and cracks or loose nuts/bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.
• Practice at ground level.
• Learn how to properly wear your full-body safety harness.
During the hunt:
• Wear your full-body safety harness.
• Use a tree stand safety rope.
• Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.
• Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.
• Use boots with non-slip soles to avoid slipping.
• Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.
• Make certain firearms are unloaded, action open, and safety on before attaching the haul line.
Additional safety tips:
• Carry emergency equipment, such as a cell phone and flashlight.
• Make a plan before you hunt.
• Tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.
• Stick to your plan.
• Identify game before pointing a firearm.
• Know your target and what is beyond it.
All Hoosiers May Resume Feeding Birds
The DNR has announced Hoosiers in all Indiana counties may now resume feeding birds. The DNR had recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding earlier this summer to slow the spread of a still-undetermined illness killing birds across the state. Biologists identified more than 750 possible cases in 76 counties involving a specific set of clinical signs, including crusty eyes, eye discharge, and neurological issues.
The actions of many Hoosiers significantly helped the DNR’s work related to the disease outbreak. By taking down their feeders and submitting more than 4,300 reports, residents enabled DNR staff track the disease, detect regional differences, and provide updated recommendations for feeding birds. The DNR appreciates the efforts and actions of Hoosiers statewide.
Residents throughout Indiana may again put out their feeders if they are comfortable doing so and are not observing sick or dead birds in their yards. DNR strongly encourages residents who do so to clean seed and suet feeders at least once every two weeks by scrubbing feeders with soap and water, followed by a short soak in a 10% bleach solution. Cleaning feeders helps keep birds healthy and helps prevent the spread of disease. Feeders should be thoroughly rinsed and dried before being filled with birdseed. Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least once a week with a 10% bleach solution and rinsed thoroughly.
DNR biologists also encourage Hoosiers to continue reporting any sick or dead birds they find to: on.IN.gov/sickwildlife. Reports help DNR staff continue to track the outbreak and identify new disease events and reoccurrences.
The USGS National Wildlife Health Center’s avian disease experts and other scientists are continuing their investigative work on the unidentified bird disease. Indiana DNR has provided samples to the national laboratory to aid with its testing.
ORV Accident Claims Life Of Madison Man
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash claiming the life of an adult male. The crash occurred at 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18 near the 9000 block of South County Road 75 West.
Initial investigation shows Tyler Asche, 36, of Madison, was traveling downhill on a gravel roadway when he lost control of his side-by-side ORV. Asche, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the ORV and pinned underneath as it came to rest on its side.
He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
The passenger in the ORV, who was wearing a seat belt, only suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is still underway, and an exact cause of death is to be released pending autopsy results.
Conservation officers were assisted by Indiana State Police, Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, Friendship Fire Department, Ripley County EMS, and Ripley County Medic Service.
'till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
