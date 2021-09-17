Deer reduction zones give hunters opportunities to harvest deer in defined urban areas and along portions of Indiana highways in addition to the harvests allowed by statewide bag limits elsewhere in Indiana. Check out our map at: https://indnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=53d714188de2424eb3236364a311db8d to find a zone near you.
There is a statewide bag limit of 10 for deer harvested in reduction zones during the reduction zone season. To fulfill the earn-a-buck requirement for the reduction zone season, a hunter must harvest a doe before harvesting a buck, both of which must be counted toward the reduction zone bag limit when checking in the deer.
Hunters will need one of the following licenses to count deer toward the reduction zone season bag limit: deer reduction zone license, resident youth hunt/trap, lifetime comprehensive hunting, or lifetime comprehensive hunting/fishing license. Archery equipment and crossbows can be used in deer reduction zones starting Sept. 15.
Please note: Areas located within deer reduction zones are not necessarily open to hunting. Hunters will need to obtain permission to hunt private property located within reduction zones or contact public property management to clarify if the property allows hunting or has certain restrictions.
Additional Reserved Hunt Opportunities
If you missed the deadline for earlier reserved hunt opportunities, don't worry - there's more! Hunters may apply for additional reserved hunt opportunities online. Remember: The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt for which they apply. Available hunt opportunities include:
- November Game Bird Habitat Area Pheasant, open Aug. 16 - Sept. 30
- Indiana Private Lands Access Game Bird, open Aug. 16 - Sept. 30
- December Game Bird Habitat Area Pheasant, open Sept. 27 - Oct. 31
Reserve A Spot For Put-And-Take Pheasant
Hunters can now purchase a reservation for put-and-take pheasant hunts online. Put-and-take hunts are no longer available on a first-come, first-served basis at Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs). To reserve a spot, click “Apply for a reserved hunt” on our website at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/hunting-and-trapping/reserved-hunts/?utm_source=agency-website&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=&utm_term=&utm_content=
The cost is $30 per reservation. Reservations are non-refundable; however, they can be transferred to another person. Registrants will receive an email notification upon completion of the reservation including their hunt registration ID, date reserved, and property name. Individuals should keep the confirmation for their records.
FWAs participating in put-and-take hunts this year are Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri-County, Willow Slough, and Winamac. All hunters are required to have a current Indiana Hunting License and Game Bird Habitat Stamp to participate in the hunt.
Patoka Lake ‘Wheelin’ In The Fish’
Patoka Lake will host its 17th annual “Wheelin’ IN the Fish” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Osborn boat ramp. The event is designed to highlight the accessible features of Patoka Lake for people with disabilities and their families. The event is free and includes fishing, lunch, and dessert. Fishing poles and tackle will be provided. Certificates and door prizes will be awarded to all participants. Bring lawn chairs and sunscreen to enjoy the day.
Osborn boat ramp is located off State Road 145, 2 miles north of the intersection with S.R. 164 intersection, and 14 miles south of French Lick. Watch for the signs. For more information call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
The Indiana DNR, Patoka Bass Anglers, Southern Indiana Center for Independent Living (SICIL), and Springs Valley Optimist Club are sponsors of the event.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Send Your Feedback On Fish & Wildlife Regulations
The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife wants to hear your ideas on fishing, hunting, trapping, and other fish and wildlife-related regulations in Indiana including special permits in regards to these topics. Through September 15, you may contribute ideas and provide input on issues the DNR has identified for consideration at on.IN.gov/gotinput.
The form – ‘Got INput?” – not only allows you to comment on ideas from the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, but also allows you to propose your own ideas on any fish and wildlife regulation topic. Got INput users must register with a username and a password.
Input and ideas can also be mailed to: Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, Attn: Got Input, 402 W. Washington St., Room W273, Indianapolis, IN 46204
After Sept. 16, DNR staff will evaluate all comments and determine changes to move forward for approval. Responses to comments will be available online later this year.
Volunteer To Prep Duck Blinds
Monroe Lake is hosting a workday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 for volunteers to help clean, repair, and cut brush to camouflage the duck blinds in the Stillwater-Northfork Wildlife Area in preparation for the upcoming waterfowl hunting season. Volunteers do not need to stay the whole day.
Advance registration is requested at bit.ly/camouduck2021 by noon on Oct. 1, but last-minute volunteers are welcome to come on Saturday morning at the Northfork Check Station, which is located east of Bloomington off of State Road 46, about 1/3 mile south of the intersection of Kent Road and McGowan Road. For more detailed directions, call the Monroe Lake office at 812-837-9546.
Volunteers should dress for the weather and bring work gloves, hand tools useful for cutting brush, and a water bottle. If you plan to stay into the afternoon, bring a sack lunch. Youth under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Questions about the volunteer workday should be directed to Jill Vance, Monroe Lake interpretive naturalist, at jvance@dnr.IN.gov or 812-837-9967.
