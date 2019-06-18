CARMEL — Carmel’s Nick Dentino won the first playoff hole to take the individual state championship and the senior joined his Greyhound teammates to run away with the team competition for the second straight year in the 83rd IHSAA State Finals played at Prairie View Golf Club.
Dentino birdied the designated playoff hole - the 547 yard, 18th, while Noblesville senior Clay Merchent settled for par. Dentino became the second Carmel player to wear the overall crown and first since 1963 when Don Wood was one of three players who tied for first. It was also the second year in a row and third time in five years the individual title had to be settled in a playoff.
Dentino held a two shot lead heading into the final three holes but he bogeyed the 17th while Merchent birdied the 18th to make up the difference and finish tied at 140 (-4).
The top-ranked Greyhounds of coach Chard Reid repeated as state champions and also claimed a state record seventh boys golf title breaking a tie they held with Anderson.
Besides Dentino, the other Greyhound players included Luke Prall (6th place 74-72-146), Clay Stirsman (T15, 74-76-150), Cole Harris (T19, 81-71-152), and Jack Crawford (T40, 82-76-158).
Third-ranked Noblesville and fourth-ranked Center Grove tied for state runner-up honors at 605.
Brebeuf Jesuit’s Drew Wrightson placed third at 143, while Castle’s Adam Bratton and Harrison’s (West Lafayette) Nic Hoffman tied for fourth place at 145.
Both days of the event were played under mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.
Carmel’s Nick Dentino named Mental Attitude Award recipient
At the conclusion of the state finals, Nick Dentino of Carmel High School was selected as the winner of the Fred A. Keesling Mental Attitude Award by members of the IHSAA Executive Committee.
The Greyhounds’ No. 1 player was part of two state championship teams and a runner-up including winning this year’s individual title in a playoff as well as making the winning putt on the 18th green to seal the team title at last year’s state finals.
Academically, Dentino excelled in the classroom graduating with a 3.58 GPA, was a member of the student government and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He is a two-time all-state selection, three-time all-conference and a four-year letterwinner.
Nick is the son of Greg and Valerie Dentino of Carmel, Ind. and plans to study Business at Purdue University while playing golf for the Boilermakers. He is the second Carmel player in three seasons to receive the award joining Kevin Stone in 2017.
The Committee presented $1,000 to Carmel High School’s general scholarship fund in the name of Nick Dentino.
The Committee presents the Fred A. Keesling Award to the outstanding senior participant during the state finals each year dating back to 1971. The recipient of the award, nominated by his principal and coach, was determined to have best demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability in boys golf. The award is named after the late long-time state tournament director.
