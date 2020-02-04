Lady Chargers Basketball
Lady Chargers traveled to Morristown and came away victorious in another MHC matchup. Leading the Chargers with 7 was Madi Allen, followed by Kasey Barker and Laney Saunders each with 6. Whitaker and Kinker added 4 each. Also contributing 2 each for the Chargers were Mauer, Adams, and Duckworth.
The Chargers move to 6-0 on the season and come back home on Monday to face off against rival South Decatur.
Lady Pirates JH Basketball
Seventh grade Lady Pirates defeated Greendale, 35-27.
Scoring: Mylie Wilkison 18, Olivia Grimes 13 (10 rebounds), Leah West 4.
Eighth grade Lady Pirates defeated Greendale, 30-18.
Scoring: Molly Richards 10, Janae Comer 8, Hermoine Robinson 6, Hannah Crowell 6.
