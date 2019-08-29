St. Mary’s XC
Tuesday afternoon, St. Mary’s had their first cross country meet of the season against the South Decatur Cougars. The Knights came out with a win for both boys’ and girls’ races.
The girls had a great race with Addie Gauck and Malana Kramer leading the Knights getting 3rd and 4th in the race with times of 14:56 and 15:04. Frankie Fry had an amazing finish coming out 6th overall with a time of 16:09. Allison Peetz finished in 7th with a 16:29 finish. Ali Wells and Maya Kennelly had a sprint to the finish for 8th and 9th place with times of 16:32 and 16:33. Kiley Swango, Kamryn Haas, and Addelyn Stier rounded out the Knights’ roster with 10, 11, and 12th place finishes with times of: 17:53, 18:52, 19:05.
The boys also brought home the win for the Knights with Luke Hoeing taking 2nd in the race with a time of 12:58. Lucas Kramer and Wade Schutte came in 4th and 5th overall with a 13:12 and 13:40. Colin Maloney and Braylon Brancamp received 7th and 8th place finishes at 13:45 and 13:48. Sam Crowell, Landon Swango, Carson Miller, and Sam Cathey finished 11-14 recording times of 14:23, 14:51, 15:24, and 18:53.
The Knights will visit Connersville on Thursday.
Pirates 8th grade football
Greensburg 8th grade football Pirates pushed their record to 3-0 by defeating South Dearborn 36-6.
Rushing:
Brayden Ricke 7 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown
Recieving:
Bradley Lutz 3 catches for 94 yards three touchdowns and a 2 pt conversion
Blake Collins 1 catch for 12 yards and a touchdown
Passing:
Kaden Wood 7-10 121 yards and four touchdowns
Defensive leader:
Brayden Ricke 6 tackles and an interception
Chargers 7th grade volleyball
The Lady Chargers defeated St. Louis.
Kelsey Haley and Sydney Rohls led the team in serving with 17pts and 13 pts each. Serving all around contributed to the victory.
GCHS All Sports Passes on Sale
The Greensburg Athletic Department has placed All Sports Passes on sale.
A Family pass will cost you $150. For an individual adult, you must pay $50.
Student cost and senior citizens cost are just $25.
Passes may be purchased in the Athletic office at the High School.
Sports Phone Extension Change
To reach the Greensburg Daily News sports department, please use the extension 217003.
