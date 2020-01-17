Chargers 7th grade basketball
The Charger Boys 7th grade bb team got off to a great start against Morristown and never looked back. After a 19-0 first quarter lead, the Chargers coasted to a 42-5 win vs the Yellowjackets.
All players got plenty of time on the floor and everyone got into the scoring column for the Chargers.
They were led by Parmer with 20, followed by Eldridge with 6, Swartzentruber had 4, Mauer & Hancock 3 each, and Krieger, Morris & Smith each had 2 pts.
This win improves the Chargers season record to 12-3.
They will play host to rival South Decatur on Tues., Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m. for their final regular season contest.
They will travel to Edinburgh on Mon., Jan. 27 for the first round of their MHC tournament.
Pirates 7th grade basketball
Greensburg traveled to Lawrenceburg and suffered their 4th defeat of the season 40-22. After trailing at halftime 16-20 the Pirates could not get anything going in the second half and only scored six points.
Greensburg is now 13-4 on the season.
Pirates 8th grade basketball
Greensburg 8th boys basketball defeated Lawrenceburg 38-33 to go 17-0 on the season
Scoring: Brayden Ricke 13 pts, Bradley Lutz 9 pts, Addison Barnes-Pettit 8 pts, Blake Collins 6 pts and Justin adkins 2 pts.
