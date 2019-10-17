Cougars C Team
The South Decatur Cougars football C Team finished the season at 8-0.
The team, made up of South Decatur first and second graders, is now entering their tournament as the No. 1 seed.
They will open their tournament play on Oct. 26 at South Decatur. With a win, the team will move into the championship game on Oct. 29, which will be at South Decatur High School as well.
Correction
The South Decatur volleyball story in Wednesday’s paper incorrectly stated that the Cougars will face South Ripley on Saturday. They will actually meet the Raiders on Thursday night. Apologies for the error.
