Pirates at Tip Off Classic
The Greensburg Pirates basketball team will compete in the Tip Off Classic held at Southport Fieldhouse on December 14th.
The Pirates will face the hosting Southport Cardinals at Noon.
Tickets can be purchased at Greensburg High School in the athletic office. Prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students.
There are a total of eight games during the day, and your ticket will get you in all day.
Junior High Basketball
Greensburg seventh grade and eighth grade basketball picked up wins against North Decatur on Tuesday night.
