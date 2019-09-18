St. Mary’s XC
St. Mary’s participated in an invitational at Rushville on Saturday.
There were 11 teams in the meet and St. Mary’s placed 3rd in the boys race and 4th in the girls race. Alaina Bedel led the Knights with a 13:49 (PR) landing her a 10th place and medal finish.
Addie Gauck (14:27 PR), Katie Fisse (14:43 PR), Ali Wells (14:55 PR), and Malana Kramer (15:09) finished as the top 5 for the Knights. Frankie Fry (15:11 PR), Kamryn Haas (16:04 PR) also had great races in the Varsity race. Allison Peetz (14:38 PR) took home 1st and Adelynn Stier (16:41 PR) took 3rd in the JV race.
Carson Miller crossed first for the Knights in the boys race finishing in 12:10 (PR). Luke Hoeing (12:28 PR), Braylon Brancamp (12:59 PR), Wade Schutte (13:24 PR), and Lucas Kramer (13:25) were the top 5 finishers for the boys. Collin Maloney (13:45) and Sam Crowell (13:52 PR) rounded out the Varsity roster for the Knights.
Greensburg JV Football
On Monday the Pirates JV Football team travelled to Lawrenceburg to face the Tigers. They lost 28-6.
The highlight of the game for us came when Sam West threw a 51 yard TD pass to Luke Scheumann. He made a difficult catch in traffic and broke a tackle on his way to the end zone.
