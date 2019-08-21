GJHS Soccer
The GJHS soccer team had its season opener at Jennings County “B” Middle School Monday, 8-19-19.
The Pirates had a good, overall team victory outscoring the Panthers 16-0.
John Robbins lead the team with five goals. Adam Underhill, Christopher Mains, and Minato Koyama scored two goals each. Hunter Springmeyer had two goals and one assist. Caleb Wright had a goal and an assist. Genevieve Smith and Braylon Hahn scored one goal a piece. Xavier Cassis had one assist.
The goal keepers, Braylon Hahn and Ashton Stromberg defended a clean sheet.
Defensively the team had multiple team intercepts and had an outstanding performance. Every team member contributed to a good start to the season.
Contributed by Brock Hahn
Sports Phone Extension Change
To reach the Greensburg Daily News sports department, please use the extension 217003.
GCHS All Sports Passes on Sale
The Greensburg Athletic Department has placed All Sports Passes on sale.
A Family pass will cost you $150.
For an individual adult, you must pay $50.
Student cost and senior citizens cost are just $25.
Passes may be purchased in the Athletic office at the High School.
Pirates hosting Golf Scramble
The Second Annual Greensburg Pirates Athletic Department Golf Scramble has been set for August 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
The fundraiser will benefit the entire athletic department and support all GCHS sports.
The scramble is set to begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Price is $240 per team or $60 per player.
Sandwiches will be provided at the turn.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place team, longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt.
Hole sponsorship is also available for $100. Sponsors will get a tee sign.
For more information, contact athletic director Stacy Meyer at 812-663-7176 x 1307.
