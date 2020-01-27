Pirates JH girls basketball
The Greensburg Lady Pirates Junior High girls basketball teams each won the Connersville Tournaments over the weekend.
Pirates JH wrestling
The Greensburg Jr. High Pirates placed second out of 12 teams in the Mooresville Invitation while crowning three individual champions.
90 pound Landin Shepherd
120 pound Justice Thornton
285 pound Robert Eisert
Shepherd and Thornton remain undefeated on the year.
Other wrestlers that placed were:
110 Chris Duncan-2nd place, 132 Preston Merritt-2nd place, 75 James Goodwin-3rd place, 220 Xander Friend-3rd place, 70 Adam Dance-4th place, 80 Kendall Kidd-4th place, 85 Elijah Brown-4th place, 95 Adam Underhill-4th place, 106 Damian Dance-4th place, 182 Tyler Gibbs-4th place, 195 Logan James-4th place, 245 Owen Long-4th place and 152 Jirayia Granados-5th place.
The young Pirates wrestled very well as a team and they continue to improve every time the take to the mat. Greensburg will be back on the mat Tuesday and Thursday this coming week at home for both meets starting at 5:30 p.m. – Coach Brogan.
