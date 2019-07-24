GJHS CrossCountry Practice
Any Greensburg Junior High Student interested in running Cross Country should participate in our summer runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Athletes should be ready to run with proper running attire and bottled water. Get a head start now on the season which officially begins Aug. 1.
GJHS Football Practice
Any Greensburg 7th or 8th grader planning on playing football this year, the first mandatory practice will be July 29 from 3 - 5 p.m.
You must have physical done by then. Any questions contact Chris Robbins.
