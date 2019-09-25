St. Mary’s XC

St. Mary’s cross country participated in a large invitational at Brown County on Saturday.

The top 5 runners scoring for the Knights were Carson Miller (11:39 PR), Luke Hoeing (12:14 PR), Braylon Brancamp (12:16 PR), Lucas Kramer (12:53 PR), and Wade Schutte (13:22 PR). Sam Crowell (13:23 PR) and Collin Maloney (13:25 PR) also had great finishes in the varsity race. Landon Swango recorded a 14:20 PR in the JV race.

The girls had great recorded times as well. Addie Gauck (14:05 PR), Allison Peetz (14:14 PR), Malana Kramer (14:27 PR), Frankie Fry (14:47 PR), and Alaina Bedel (15:05) were the first 5 runners for the Knights in the girls Varsity. Katie Fisse (15:08) and Ali Wells (15:09) rounded out the Varsity team with great runs. Adelynn Stier (15:51 PR), Maya Kennelly (16:12 PR), and Kiley Swango (17:41) all raced with great times in the JV competition.

Pirates JV Football

Monday night the JV Pirates played at South Dearborn where they lost 30-14,

Sam West threw a 50 yard touchdown pass to Ki Dyer and then ran in another TD from the 34.

