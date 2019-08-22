GJHS 8th grade football
Greensburg 8th grade improved to 2-0 on the season by defeating Franklin County 32-0, their second straight shut out to open the season.
Kaden Wood went 3-7 for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air in win.
Addison Barnes-Pettit made two catches for 123 yards and scored on both recpetions.
Bradley Lutz also scored on his lone catch, going 27 yards.
Wood was the games leading rusher with four carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnny Linville led the team on defense with 11 tackles.
Sports Phone Extension Change
To reach the Greensburg Daily News sports department, please use the extension 217003.
GCHS All Sports Passes on Sale
The Greensburg Athletic Department has placed All Sports Passes on sale.
A Family pass will cost you $150.
For an individual adult, you must pay $50.
Student cost and senior citizens cost are just $25.
Passes may be purchased in the Athletic office at the High School.
Pirates hosting Golf Scramble
The Second Annual Greensburg Pirates Athletic Department Golf Scramble has been set for August 25 at the Greensburg Country Club.
The fundraiser will benefit the entire athletic department and support all GCHS sports.
The scramble is set to begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Price is $240 per team or $60 per player.
Sandwiches will be provided at the turn.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place team, longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt.
Hole sponsorship is also available for $100. Sponsors will get a tee sign.
For more information, contact athletic director Stacy Meyer at 812-663-7176 x 1307.
