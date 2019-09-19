Chargers JH Volleyball
Despite a disappointing night of serving with 10 errors, the 7th grade Lady Chargers pulled off the victory against the Jac-Cen-Del Lady Eagles, 25-20, 25-15.
The 8th grade Lady Chargers lost 25-10, 25-15.
St. Mary’s XC
The St. Mary’s Knights participated in the Jennings Co invitational earlier this week.
The boys came out with a second place trophy for this two mile competition.
Carson Miller finished 4th overall leading the Knights team. Luke Hoeing placed 9th while Lucas Kramer, Braylon Brancamp, and Wade Schutte rounded out the top 5 finishers for the Knights in 11th, 12th, and 18th places. Collin Maloney and Sam Crowell placed 21st and 25th in the Varsity race. Landon Swango placed 7th and Sam Cathey placed 12th in the JV race.
The girls took home third place in the competition. Alaina Bedel led the girls with a 6th place overall finish. Addie Gauck received 8th, Malana Kramer got 11th, Frankie Fry and Katie Fisse got 15th and 17th as the top five runners. Allison Peetz and Ali Wells finished 17th and 21st in the Varsity race. Kamryn Haas, Addelynn Stier, Maya Kennelly, and Kiley Swango got the top four finishes in the JV race.
The Knights will race this Saturday at the Brown County Invitational.
