Pirates 7th grade basketball
After jumping out to a 27-4 halftime lead, the Pirates defeated South Dearborn by a score of 45-12. Scoring: McKinsey 11, Acton 10, Edwards 6, Hellmich 6, Cordray 4, Tekulve 4, and Harris.
Chargers 7th grade basketball
The Charger boys 7th grade squad lost a heart breaker to an undefeated Batesville team, on a last second heave by Batesville to come away with the 36-34 victory. With a very solid performance from start to finish, in a back and forth game, the Chargers played probably their best overall game of the young season.
The Chargers were led by Parmer with 19 pts. & 9 reb., while Hancock had 7 pts., Krieger 4, and Mauer & Morris contributed 2 apiece. The Chargers now stand at 4-3 on the season and host Hauser on Dec. 5.
St. Mary’s Basketball
On Tuesday night, the St. Mary’s Knights boy’s 7th & 8th grade basketball teams hosted the visiting St. Nicholas Saints.
In the 7th grade game, the Knights attacked early in the 1st half, lead by Caleb Greiwe, Carson Miller, and Joey Everroad, who combined for 16 first half points. The Knights took a 21-8 lead at the mid way point and never looked back, which resulted in a Knights win 37-23. Joey Everroad lead all scorers with 10 points. Caleb Greiwe added 8 points and Jacoby Miller had 7 points. Rounding out scorers for the Knights are Carson Miller and Ethan Smith with 4 each, while Joey Yake and Garret Kramer both added 2 points. The 7th grade Knight keep their perfect season alive at 8-0.
In the 8th grade competition, the Knights came out on the wrong end of the battle with the final score of 22-34. Parker Phillips lead the offensive attack for the Knights by connecting from long range on 4 occasions, ending the game with 14 points. Cy Miller added 5 points and Joey Everroad had 3 points. The 8th grade Knights are 1-8 on the season.
The Knights look to improve their record on December 9th as they head to Brookville to take on the St. Michael Trojans.
