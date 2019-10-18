Greensburg Volleyball and Tennis Fundraiser
The Greensburg High School volleyball and tennis teams are presenting a Comedy/Hypnotist Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Those in attendance can volunteer to be hypnotized or can just come and enjoy the show. Last year the show was a huge success.
Tickets are $10 each. They can be purchased from any volleyball or tennis player or from me in the athletic office.
All proceeds go to the volleyball and tennis programs.
