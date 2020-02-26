Pirates JH Wrestling
The Pirates traveled to Seymour on Tuesday and returned with a 60-64 loss to the Owls.
Winners for the Pirates were:
Chris Duncan, Payton Cordray, Damian Dance, Caleb Steele, Justice Thornton, Preston Merritt, Trevor Kilgore, Logan James, Xander Friend and Owen Long.
The Pirates still have two undefeated wrestlers in Payton Cordray and Justice Thornton.
The Pirates are 8-2 on the season with a home meet against Greendale on Thursday.
North Decatur Sectional
North Decatur has sold out of presale sectional tickets. There are none available for purchase on Thursday, February 27th for North Decatur fans.
Fans wanting to attend the March 6 game against Milan will have to wait until 5:45 p.m. that day to see if individual session tickets become available.
Chargers JH Basketball
The seventh grade Lady Chargers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The charge from North's offense was led by Madi Allen racking up 24 points. Following her was Hannah Gorrell with eight including two 3-pointers. Clare Kinker and Kelsey Haley added four each. Brooke Mauer and Laney Saunders contributed three apiece. Kacie Barker and Ally Whitaker chipped in two each. The Lady Chargers move to 13-0 on the season and travel to South Decatur Thursday.
Lady Pirates JH Basketball
The eighth grade Lady Pirates beat Franklin County 42-25.
Scoring: Adams 10, Richards 14, Comer 2, Robinson 7, Crowell 7, Bell 2.
The seventh grade Lady Pirates beat Franklin County on a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Mylie Wilkison. She finished the game with 35 of the Pirates 44 points. They won 44-43.
Scoring: Leah West 5, Olivia Grimes 2, Gramman 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.