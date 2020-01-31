Pirates JH wrestling
The Pirates took to the mat again on Thursday and came away with their second straight victory. This time at the expense of the Panthers from Jennings County 82-42.
Picking up wins for Pirates were:
James Goodwin, Kendall Kidd, Elijah Brown, Landin Shepherd, Adam Underhill, Damien Dance, Caleb Steele, Justice Thornton, Preston Merritt, Connor Vires, Trevor Kilgore, Jirayia Granados, Logan James, Xander Friend and Robert Eisert.
Thornton and Eisert remain undefeated.
Chargers 7th grade basketball beat Hauser
After a rough shooting first half, the Lady Chargers found the nylon in quarters three and four. Perseverance and defensive determination turned it around for the Chargers in the second half. Leading the Lady Chargers in scoring was Ally Whitaker with 9, followed by Madi Allen and Kasey Barker each with 6. Kelsey Haley added 3, while Emma Schoettmer and Clare Kinker chipped in 2 each. Chargers move to 5-0 and will be on the road Monday at Morristown.
Lady Pirates 8th grade basketball
The Pirates got by St. Louis 32-28.
Scoring: Hannah Crowell 10, Janae Comer 9, Molly Richards 7, Alexis Condon 2.
Lady Pirates 7th grade basketball
The Lady Pirates won 58-11 over St. Louis.
Leading scoring: Leah West 19, Olivia Grimes 15, Emma McQueen 10.
