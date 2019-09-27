St. Mary’s Cross Country
Monday evening the St. Mary’s Knights raced against Jac-Cen-Del and Lawrenceburg. The Knights had a great race claiming the overall first place team award for the boys contest.
Carson Miller placed second in the race with a 12:23 and Luke Hoeing took third with a 12:36. Braylon Brancamp finished eighth with a 13:16. Lucas Kramer placed ninth with a 13:26. Sam Crowell took 10th with a 13:54. Wade Schutte finished 11th at 13:58. Collin Maloney ran a 14:11 for a 12th place finish. Landon Swango took 18th at 15:25 and Sam Cathey ran the 3K in 17:36 finishing 21st.
The girls also took home the overall first place team title. Alaina Bedel was the lead runner for St. Mary’s placing fourth overall in a time of 14:04. Addie Gauck (14:36) and Malana Kramer (14:38) finished in six and seventh. Frankie Fry (15:21) & Katelyn Fisse (15:25) placed 10th and 11th in the race. Ali Wells ran a 16:10 placing 14th. Allison Peetz took 16th in 16:24. Adelynn Stier took 17th with 16:31. Maya Kennelly (17:14) and Kiley Swango (17:36) placed 20th & 21st.
