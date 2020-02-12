Pirates JH Wrestling
The Greensburg Jr. High Wrestlers won a close match with the Shelbyville Golden Bears on Tuesday at home by a score of 60-54.
Earning wins for the Pirates were:
Adam Dance, Elijah Brown, Adam Underhill, Mauricio Rivera, Payton Cordray,
Damian Dance, Caleb Steele,
Justice Thornton, Jaciel Rivera,
Trevor Kilgore and Logan James.
Three wrestlers remain undefeated:
Cordray, Thornton and Robert Eisert.
Southeastern Indiana YMCA Pickleball Tournament
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will be hosting a Pickleball Tournament on March 6 and 7.
Entry fee is $40 per team. To register, call the welcome center at 812-934-6006 or visit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA.
Questions: Email Jacob Garvin at jgarvin@siymca.org.
Chargers JH Basketball
The 7th grade Lady Chargers defeated Milan 40-13.
Scoring: Allen 12, Duckworth 8, Whitaker 7, Haley 5, Kinker 5, Barker 2, Schoettmer 1.
