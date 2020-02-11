Greensburg JH Wrestling
The Pirates travelled to the Lions Den on Monday and came away with a 66-42 victory.
Earning Wins for the Pirates were:
Minato Kuyama, Elijah Brown,
Landin Shepherd, Adam Underhill,
Payton Cordray, Damian Dance,
Justice Thornton, Jaciel Rivera,
Connor Vires, Trevor Kilgore,
Logan James, Xander Friend for Varsity
and Owen Long won a JV match.
The Pirates still have 3 wrestlers that are currently undefeated. Payton Cordray, Justice Thornton and Robert Eisert.
Southeastern Indiana YMCA Pickleball Tournament
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will be hosting a Pickleball Tournament on March 6 and 7.
Entry fee is $40 per team. To register, call the welcome center at 812-934-6006 or visit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA.
Questions: Email Jacob Garvin at jgarvin@siymca.org.
Pirates JH Basketball
The 8th grade Lady Pirates defeated Rushville 41-21.
Scoring: Adams 21, Comer 11, Robinson 4, Crowell 3, Condon 2.
The 7th grade Lady Pirates defeated Rushville 47-33.
Scoring: Wilkison 19, West 11, Grimes 11, Clevenger 6.
