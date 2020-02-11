Greensburg JH Wrestling

The Pirates travelled to the Lions Den on Monday and came away with a 66-42 victory.

Earning Wins for the Pirates were:

Minato Kuyama, Elijah Brown,

Landin Shepherd, Adam Underhill,

Payton Cordray, Damian Dance,

Justice Thornton, Jaciel Rivera,

Connor Vires, Trevor Kilgore,

Logan James, Xander Friend for Varsity

and Owen Long won a JV match.

The Pirates still have 3 wrestlers that are currently undefeated. Payton Cordray, Justice Thornton and Robert Eisert.

Southeastern Indiana YMCA Pickleball Tournament

The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will be hosting a Pickleball Tournament on March 6 and 7.

Entry fee is $40 per team. To register, call the welcome center at 812-934-6006 or visit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA.

Questions: Email Jacob Garvin at jgarvin@siymca.org.

Pirates JH Basketball

The 8th grade Lady Pirates defeated Rushville 41-21.

Scoring: Adams 21, Comer 11, Robinson 4, Crowell 3, Condon 2.

The 7th grade Lady Pirates defeated Rushville 47-33.

Scoring: Wilkison 19, West 11, Grimes 11, Clevenger 6.

Tags

Recommended for you