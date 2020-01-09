Eighth grade Pirates now 13-0

Greensburg 8th basketball defeated Seymour 44-30 to move to 13-0 on the season.

Scoring: Bradley Lutz 27 points, Addison Barnes-Pettit 6 points, Brayden Ricke 5 points, Leland Workman 4 points and Blake Collins 2 points.

Seventh grade Pirates now 11-2

The Pirates defeated Seymour by a score of 45-33. The team was led by Jack Mckinsey with 23 points and Kaden Acton’s 15 points. Other scorers were Peyton Cordray 3, Reece Beaver 2 and Anthony Edwards 2.

Greensburg is now 11-2 on the season.

Chargers C-Team

The North Decatur Chargers C-Team traveled to take on the Lawrenceburg Tigers Tuesday night. The Chargers got off to a slow start and ended the first quarter down 15-7, before scoring 20 in the second quarter and taking the leade 27-24.

The second half was closely contested, but the Chargers held on to win 47-43. The Chargers were led in scoring Lance Nobbe, who hit two freethrows late in the game, giving him 16 points and sealing the victory.

