Eighth grade Pirates now 13-0
Greensburg 8th basketball defeated Seymour 44-30 to move to 13-0 on the season.
Scoring: Bradley Lutz 27 points, Addison Barnes-Pettit 6 points, Brayden Ricke 5 points, Leland Workman 4 points and Blake Collins 2 points.
Seventh grade Pirates now 11-2
The Pirates defeated Seymour by a score of 45-33. The team was led by Jack Mckinsey with 23 points and Kaden Acton’s 15 points. Other scorers were Peyton Cordray 3, Reece Beaver 2 and Anthony Edwards 2.
Greensburg is now 11-2 on the season.
Chargers C-Team
The North Decatur Chargers C-Team traveled to take on the Lawrenceburg Tigers Tuesday night. The Chargers got off to a slow start and ended the first quarter down 15-7, before scoring 20 in the second quarter and taking the leade 27-24.
The second half was closely contested, but the Chargers held on to win 47-43. The Chargers were led in scoring Lance Nobbe, who hit two freethrows late in the game, giving him 16 points and sealing the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.