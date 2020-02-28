Pirates JH Wrestling
The Pirates hosted Greendale on Thursday and was defeated in a tight match.
Winners for the Pirates were James Goodwin, Elijah Brown,
Adam Underhill, Payton Cordray, Caleb Steele, Justice Thornton, Preston Merritt, Jaciel Rivera, Connor Vires, Xander Friend and Robert Eisert.
Cordray and Thornton remain undefeated with a week remaining in the season.
Lady Pirates JH Basketball
The seventh grade Lady Pirates defeated Batesville 39-22.
Scoring: Wilkison 19, West 12, McQueen 4, Clevener 2, Gramman 2.
The eighth grade Lady Pirates defeated Batesville 48-6.
Scoring: Richards 18, Adams 10, Crowell 9, Comer 2, Robinson 4, Condon 2, Patel 3.
