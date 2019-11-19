Pirates 8th grade basketball
The Pirates opened their season with a 40-37 win over Rushville.
Scoring: Blake Collins 10 pts, Addison Barnes-Pettit 9 pts, Bradley Lutz 9 pts, Brayden Ricke 9 points, Leyland Workman 3 pts, Justin Adkins 3 rebounds.
Lady Pirates 6th and 7th grade basketball
The 6th and 7th grade Greensburg Girls basketball team completed the Indy Girls Hoops League undefeated, 11-0.
The semi-final game was won by the Pirates over Bedford North Lawerence 41-20. In the championship game Greensburg was victorious over Brownsburg 39-38.
Team members include Avery Helms, Mary Harmon, Leah West, Mylie Wilkison, Saylor Scripture, Emma McQueen, Olivia Grimes and coach Dan Slaven.
Pirates 7th grade basketball
The Greensburg 7th grade basketball team started their season Monday night with a 53-16 win over Rushville.
The Pirates were led by Jack McKinsey with 14 points and five assists. Other scorers Kaden Acton 11, Reece Beaver 8, Anthony Edwards 6, Lance Coy 6, Peyton Corday 6 and Paxton Harris 2.
Pirates at Tip Off Classic
The Greensburg Pirates basketball team will compete in the Tip Off Classic held at Southport Fieldhouse on December 14th.
The Pirates will face the hosting Southport Cardinals at Noon.
Tickets can be purchased at Greensburg High School in the athletic office. Prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students.
There are a total of eight games during the day, and your ticket will get you in all day.
