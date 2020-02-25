Clarification
In the story “Local teams learn sectional fate” in Tuesday’s paper, ticket information regarding the North Decatur Sectional was for North Decatur fans only. If you’re purchasing tickets as a South Decatur fan (or a fan of another school in the sectional) you will have to purchase tickets at that school. Contact your school for information about when tickets will be sold, as they are expected sell out before the games begin on Tuesday.
Pirates JH Wrestling
The Pirates hosted another fairly young team in Triton Central. The Pirates came away with a 81-27 victory.
Posting Wins for Pirates were: Landin Shepherd, Adam Underhill, Payton Cordray, Damian Dance, Caleb Steele, Justice Thornton, Preston Merritt, Jaciel Rivera, Connor Vires, Trevor Kilgore, Tyler Gibbs, Logan James, Xander Friend and Robert Eisert.
Chargers JH Basketball
The Lady Chargers seventh grade basketball teamadvance to 12-0 beating conference opponent Waldron. Once again, defense proves to be the Chargers’ kickstart to the game. Offense was led by Kelsey Haley with 10 including 2 3-balls. Next in line, Ally Whitaker added six, followed by Madi Allen and Hannah Gorrell each with five. Clare Kinker with four and Kacey Barker with two.
